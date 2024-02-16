Round 3 of Centre-farmers talks 'positive', says agri minister; protesting ryots to stay put at Punjab-Haryana border points

CHANDIGARH: A marathon meeting between three Union ministers and leaders of protesting farmer unions concluded without a resolution here late Thursday with Union Minister Arjun Munda asserting that the discussion was "positive" and another round of talks would be held on Sunday.

The farmer leaders said they will continue to stay put at the two border points between Punjab and Haryana.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here.

The meeting started at around 8:45 pm on Thursday and lasted for around five hours.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Munda said the talks took place in a "good atmosphere" and there was "positive discussion."

The talks will continue and another meeting will take place at 6 pm on Sunday, he said, adding that a solution will be found by sitting together.