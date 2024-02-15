Farmers protest Day 3: 'Delhi Chalo' agitators stay put at Punjab-Haryana border, govt-ryots talks again on Thursday

Three Union ministers will meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday for another round of talks as the faceoff between the protesting ryots and police at the Punjab-Haryana border entered its third day.

Since the farmers of Punjab and Haryana began their 'Delhi Chalo' march towards the national capital on Tuesday morning, there has been repeated clashes with the security personnel, with members of both sides sustaining injuries.

The protesting farmers are demanding minimum support price for their crops, amongst other demands. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the protest march.

The farmers at the Shambhu border point with their tractor-trolleys lining the road are still over 200 km from their destination - Delhi.

On Wednesday, at the Shambhu border point between Punjab-Haryana near Ambala city, security personnel used drone tear smoke launchers to release numerous tear gas shells whenever a group of farmers moved towards the multi-layer barricades. Security forces faced stone-pelting from a few of the protesters.

A similar standoff continued at the at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district.

On Tuesday, when farmers tried to shift cement barriers at Shambhu with their tractors, attempting to push towards Delhi, security personnel hurled rubber bullets and tear gas shells at them, leading to at least 100 protesters sustaining injuries. Police said 24 of their own men were injured in the stone-pelting by the protesters.

During their protest in 2020, farmers from different states, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had staged a sit-in at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. They sat there from August 2020 to December 2021.