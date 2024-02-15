Farmers' protest: Delhi Police orders 30,000 tear gas shells

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has placed orders for more than 30,000 tear gas shells, an official said, as the force prepares to prevent Punjab farmers from entering the national capital under their 'Dilli Chalo' protest.

Hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab have been stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala, about 200 kilometers away from Delhi.

Haryana security forces have used tear gas on them to try and disperse them.

A Delhi Police source said they are determined to not let the protesters enter the national capital should they advance.