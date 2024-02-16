SC orders woman judicial officer to be part of the existing committee to ensure safety in prisons

NEW DELHI: In a significant develoment, the Supreme Court in its order on Friday, said that a woman judicial officer has to be part of the committee to ensure safety and address the hygenic conditions of women prisoners in each district of a state.
This development of the top court seemed to be a big boost for jail inmates across the country as they are struggling with various issues inside the jail.
The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice A Amanullah, passed the order after considering a report submitted by lawyer and Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) Gaurav Agarwal, in the case.
The apex court accepted Agarwal's suggestions for immediate action in the case. The top court directed that a senior lady judicial officer in the district should be included in the district-level committees. The court has passed the order to ensure a fair assessment of security measures, hygiene measures and health care infrastructure in female prison wards.
The apex court further said that the committee should also include a superintendent of women's jail or barracks wherever possible.
The order was passed by the Supreme Court, after hearing the Suo motu case of the alarming number of pregnancies occurring among women inmates in prisons across the country.