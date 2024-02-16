SC orders woman judicial officer to be part of the existing committee to ensure safety in prisons

NEW DELHI: In a significant develoment, the Supreme Court in its order on Friday, said that a woman judicial officer has to be part of the committee to ensure safety and address the hygenic conditions of women prisoners in each district of a state.

This development of the top court seemed to be a big boost for jail inmates across the country as they are struggling with various issues inside the jail.

The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice A Amanullah, passed the order after considering a report submitted by lawyer and Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) Gaurav Agarwal, in the case.