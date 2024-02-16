Will bring in transparency, enrich democracy: Experts

NEW DELHI: Legal experts, educators, and activists have hailed Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict on the electoral bonds scheme as a significant step towards transparency in political funding.
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan described the ruling as historic, emphasizing its long-term impact on electoral democracy. He highlighted that the judgment reinforces citizens’ fundamental right to information regarding political party funding.
Former Delhi High Court judge RS Sodhi echoed this sentiment, calling the verdict a landmark decision that will enhance transparency in the democratic process. Similarly, retired Patna High Court judge Anajana Prakash emphasized the positive impact of the judgment on democracy, noting its importance in restoring public faith in the system.
Anjali Bhardwaj, a prominent Right to Information activist, praised the relentless efforts of organisations like the Association of Democratic Reforms in challenging the electoral bonds. She believes the verdict will curb quid pro quo arrangements facilitated by anonymous corporate funding, thereby benefitting the society as a whole.
Prof Jagdeep Chhokar from the Association of Democratic Reforms welcomed the ruling for its potential to bring greater transparency to political funding. Likewise, lawyer Shadan Farasat expressed hope that the decision would lead to a more transparent political funding system, as the Supreme Court invalidated key amendments associated with the scheme.
Legal expert Kapil Sibal criticised the electoral bonds scheme as a means to benefit political parties rather than serve electoral purposes. He hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling as historic and indicative of the scheme’s underlying flaws.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Dushyant Dave emphasized the broader significance of the judgment in rectifying unconstitutional amendments made through the finance bill.
Dave stressed the need to undo these amendments, asserting that the Supreme Court’s verdict has effectively nullified them.