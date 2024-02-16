Will bring in transparency, enrich democracy: Experts

NEW DELHI: Legal experts, educators, and activists have hailed Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict on the electoral bonds scheme as a significant step towards transparency in political funding.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan described the ruling as historic, emphasizing its long-term impact on electoral democracy. He highlighted that the judgment reinforces citizens’ fundamental right to information regarding political party funding.

Former Delhi High Court judge RS Sodhi echoed this sentiment, calling the verdict a landmark decision that will enhance transparency in the democratic process. Similarly, retired Patna High Court judge Anajana Prakash emphasized the positive impact of the judgment on democracy, noting its importance in restoring public faith in the system.

Anjali Bhardwaj, a prominent Right to Information activist, praised the relentless efforts of organisations like the Association of Democratic Reforms in challenging the electoral bonds. She believes the verdict will curb quid pro quo arrangements facilitated by anonymous corporate funding, thereby benefitting the society as a whole.