Excise scam case: Judicial custody of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh extended till March 2

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh, both accused in the now-scrapped Excise Policy case, till March 2.

In the meanwhile, the court reserved its orders on whether it can hear the bail plea of Sisodia as his curative petition is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that Sisodia cannot seek the same relief through separate pleas in two forums.

If his plea is allowed, then it will be converted into a Special Leave Petition and then there will be two bail proceedings, the central agency submitted.