Farmer Protests: 'MSP needed, that it will cost government Rs 10 lakh crore is misinformation'

Farmers are back on the march, and the government as usual is back on the defensive while TV channels and newspapers are full of experts explaining why the farmers’ demands are unrealistic and impractical.

Their reasons range from - ‘India simply doesn’t have enough money’, to ‘where are the warehouses required to store all that produce?’

There are also those who oppose it on ideological grounds -- ‘Why should the farmers be insulated from the vagaries of the market?’, ‘Linking their income to demand and supply will encourage productivity and innovation’ and so on. Minimum support prices and public procurement, they point out, are Soviet-era tools that have been proven to be inefficient and useless.

Yet, amid all this, author, researcher, farmers' rights activist and former journalist Devinder Sharma stands apart as a voice staunchly in support of the agitating farmers.

Sharma, the author of books such as GATT to WTO: Seeds of Despair and In the Famine Trap, spoke to The New Indian Express on why he supports the farmers’ demand for MSP, and addressed the various objections against it.

Q - The biggest objection to the demand for MSP is that we don’t have enough resources. Government sources claim that implementing the MSP scheme will cost Rs 10 lakh crore per year, equal to our total expenditure on infrastructure. Similarly, they argue that the government doesn’t have the warehouses to procure all agricultural items, only grains and pulses. How do you address these objections?

A - I am not asking the government to procure everything. That’s a kind of an illusion they are creating, to create a fear-psychosis.

We are saying, make MSP a legal instrument. This does not mean that the government will procure everything.

MSP will be a benchmark price below which nobody will purchase, whether it’s the agent, private traders or public agencies. So, the government doesn’t have to come into play. Only at certain times, government's intervention may be required.

Q - How exactly will this system work? What happens when there’s too much produce in the market and there are no takers for the excess produce at MSP? Who will buy the excess produce?

A - When such a situation takes place and farmers are not able to sell their produce, the government must pay the farmers.. That’s an intervention that is required. Even in a country like America, when the milk is surplus, what do they do? They feed it again to the cows or throw it, but farmers are paid. They also ask farmers to convert it into cheese which is distributed in the schools or sold. The government compensates farmers in such cases.