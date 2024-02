NEW DELHI : Thousands of farmers this week joined the ‘Dilli Chalo’ (march to Delhi) to press the government to give legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism for crops. The protest started from the epicentre of India’s green revolution, Punjab. The police this time were better prepared to avoid a rerun of the violent protest by farmers in Delhi in 2021, with multi-layered barriers like placing heavy concrete structures followed by iron nails beds to puncture wheels and other barricading on roads leading to Delhi. Talks are also on with the farmers to defuse the situation. The next round of talks is slated for Sunday.

Farmers have been on the warpath in Europe as well with hundreds of them hitting the streets of Germany, France, Belgium, Netherland, Romania, Spain, Poland, Latvia and elsewhere, blocking main pathways using tractors to force their respective governments to give them assured income. It indicates that farmers across the board are getting raw deal. A few years ago, European farmers spilled milk on the roads to protest against plunging market prices. Cheap imports from countries like Ukraine and rising input cost forced them to resort to agitation.

In India too, the government curbed export of food products, reduced import duty and flooded the agri-market with cheaper commodities to contain price inflation in the election year. But that adversely affected the income of farmers.

A government report shows that over half of the agricultural households have an average debt of Rs 74,121 and one-fifth of farmers are under the clutch of local money lenders (Table 1).