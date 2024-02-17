Farmers protests: Tractor march in Haryana; dharnas outside residences of three Punjab BJP leaders

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Saturday took out a tractor march in Haryana while BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) held dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in support of farmers protesting at the borders of Punjab over their various demands.

On the fifth day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the farmers stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border as they pressed the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of Punjab's border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

The Gurnam Singh Charuni-led faction, which is based in Haryana, took out tractor marches at several places, including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, and Sirsa, in solidarity with the protesting farmers.