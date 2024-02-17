Friction between judiciary, executive good for checks and balances: Ex-SC judge SK Kaul

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Saturday said a little bit of underlying friction between the judiciary and the executive is good to maintain checks and balances in a democracy.

Addressing a function to confer the Sansad Ratna Awards on parliamentarians, Justice Kaul said the checks and balances of a democracy were enunciated in the Constitution which provides for an administration, a legislature and the court.

"Since we have a democracy based on the first past the post concept where most governments would be having less than 50 per cent of the votes, the court plays an important role in maintaining a check and balance on the system," he said.

Justice Kaul, quoting a former chief justice, said "a little bit of underlying tension is good. If things are very hunky-dory between the judiciary and the executive, then we have a problem."

Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan, National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni also addressed the function.