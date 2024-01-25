Justice Kaul counsels direct interaction between executive and judiciary for appointment of Judges

There should be direct interaction between the executive and the judiciary for appointments of judges, said ex-Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The appointment of judges under the collegium is too slow, making it challenging to attract bright minds to the position, Kaul said and added that it is in part because there is no guarantee they will be selected. Kaul suggested having formal and open discussions in judicial appointments instead of backroom talks and files moving back and forth.

“Informally discussions will take place, so why not have it formally those discussions so that we have a more open system in the appointed person,” he said adding he’s not referring to public debate rather a dialogue between the stakeholders. “I believe the process is not very conducive to getting in,” he said.

Kaul was speaking on the second day of 13th ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by Sastra University, held in Chennai on Thursday. The session titled ‘Constitution as Guiding Light: Why We Need to Know The Law’ was chaired by author and analyst Shankkar Aiyar.