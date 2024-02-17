Manipur's Churachandpur limps back to normal after tribal body lifts 'total shutdown'

IMPHAL: The situation in Manipur's Churachandpur town, where two people were killed in a clash with security forces two days ago after a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a constable, returned to normal on Saturday after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) lifted the "total shutdown" in the southern district, officials said.

Schools reopened and markets and business establishments have resumed activities, they said.

However, the indefinite "public curfew" imposed by the Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) and other student organisations across the district from 6pm to 6am will continue.

Meanwhile, isolated incidents of gunfire continue to pour in from the peripheral villages of the hill district adjoining the valley, officials said.

On Thursday night, a mob had barged into the mini-secretariat in Churachandpur town to protest the suspension of the constable.

Constable Siamlalpaul was suspended after he was seen in a purported video with armed men, which had gone viral.