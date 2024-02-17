Need to 'pay attention at trial courts' to reduce growing number of cases: CJI Chandrachud

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, CJI Chandrachud said that investment is increasing in the state. Industries will be set up in the state and in this regard, it is necessary to have expansion and trust in the judicial sector, he added.

Appealing to advocates and others in the legal profession to engage with technology, the CJI said, “I ask all senior advocates to engage with technology, work on tablets and laptops and a lot of people are doing this now.”

Talking about young people joining the profession of law, he said, "This generation thinks differently and a large number of women are coming in it. They consider their future secure here."

Discussing his tenure as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, Chandrachud said, “I grew up in an urban environment, but after coming to Uttar Pradesh, the heart of India, I got to learn and know a lot.”