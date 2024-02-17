Social media sites suspended in Bihar's Darbhanga after communal flare-up

PATNA: As a precautionary measure, Bihar government has suspended all social media networking sites and messaging services in Darbhanga district for 48 hours in view of the tense situation arising due to a clash between two groups during Saraswati idol immersion.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department S Siddharth issued an order in this regard. All social media networking sites were suspended at 2 pm on Saturday and it will continue till 2 pm on February 19.

The order has been issued on the recommendation of Darbhanga’s DM and SSP for maintaining social harmony and preventing rumours from spreading.

During the period, messages will not be exchanged through social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and other sites. This ban will not apply to government internet and internet-based services.

Two communities clashed in Bahera market in Darbhanga district on Friday during the immersion of the idol of Goddess Saraswati. Separate FIRs were lodged at Bahera, Bishanpur, Hayaghat and Bhalpatti police stations against 170 named accused and 400 unidentified people in this connection.

Darbhanga senior SP Jagunath Jala Reddy said that at least 53 named accused had been arrested and sent to judicial custody so far.