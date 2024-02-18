Bar Association cautions about President's Rule in WB over violence with women of Sandeshkhali

NEW DELHI: The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, cautioning about demands for President's Rule in the state after witnessing horrific incidents of sexual assault and violence in Sandeshkhali.

AIBA Chairman and Senior Advocate, Dr Adish Aggarwala, has also condemned the incident and the lackadaisical approach of the West Bengal Police and authorities in not nabbing the culprits and a sketchy probe.

"We are pained to hear about the horrific testimonies of the victims of Sandeshkhali and have demanded swift action in the matter. We have also cautioned the Chief Minister that she shall ensure that the State doesn't turn into "Jungle Raj" or else we will have to demand President's Rule," said Aggarwala, who is also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The letter written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal by the AIBA condemned the incident.