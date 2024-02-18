Bengal govt removes Sumit Kumar as DIG (Barasat Range) after Sandeshkhali violence

KOLKATA: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government removed senior officer Sumit Kumar from the post of DIG (Barasat Range) and made him DIG (Security), an official said.
Kumar was replaced by DIG (Malda Range) Bhaskar Mukherjee, he added.
Kumar's removal came after recent incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district although senior officials in the state government described it as a "routine shuffle".
The state government named ADG & IGP, Traffic & Road Safety, Supratim Sarkar as the new ADG & IGP, South Bengal while ADG & IGP (Western Zone) Tripurari Atharv was named the new ADG of state STF.
Ashok Kumar Prasad ADG Bengal STF replaced Atharv.
Joint CP Headquarters of Kolkata Police, Santosh Pandey, was made Additional CP III of the force while Joint CP of Kolkata Police STF, V Solomon Nesakumar, was named the Additional CP-IV of the city police, an order said.
Kolkata Police Joint CP (Establishment) Meeraj Khalid was made Joint CP (Headquarters) while Syed Waquar Raza was named as the Joint CP (Crime).
Abhishek Gupta and Harikrishna Pai were named as the DCs of the North Division and the Port Division respectively.
Rahul De would be the new DC Kolkata Police STF unit, it added.
Tension started brewing in Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, after the ED went to the area to search the premises of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan in connection with an alleged ration scam, on January 5. He is still at large.
Women protestors in Sandeshkhali then alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" had captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. triggered a fierce political blame game with senior leaders of the Congress, which is part of the anti-BJP opposition bloc INDIA along with TMC at the national level, joining others to criticise the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue.
Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were clamped in 19 pockets across seven villages in Sandeshkhali block-II.
Earlier, SP Basirhat Police District HM Rehman said that he would look into the allegation of a team of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, which visited Sandeshkhali earlier in the day, that miscreants snatched a toddler from his mother and threw him on the ground in front of the police. Earlier, representatives of the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes also visited the area.
Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering a "lawless situation" and attempting to "communalise" the issue.