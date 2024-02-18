Kamal Nath not going anywhere, claims Congress

Theories of various possibilities doing rounds of political circles:

Meanwhile, theories of various political possibilities pertaining to Kamal Nath and his Chhindwara MP son Nakul Nath are going on in political circles in Delhi as well as Bhopal.

An informed source considered close to Nath, told this newspaper that “It’s quite possible that son Nakul Nath and not father Kamal Nath, actually joins the BJP alone or along with wife Priya Nath (Nakul’s wife).”

Importantly, the BJP’s mega campaign which will reportedly see senior leaders (including former and present lawmakers) from other parties joining it, will begin in Delhi from Monday. One of the possibilities is that Nakul Nath with or without wife Priya might join the BJP there only.

Sources added that Nath is concerned about Nakul’s political future, particularly as he had won the 2019 LS polls from Chhindwara by just 37,500-plus votes, even while the Congress government led by Nath was in power in MP. Knowing well that a strong BJP candidate from the same seat (the only LS seat which was won by Congress from MP in 2019) might mar Nakul’s victory prospects, Nath might clear son’s passage into the BJP.

Another possibility which is doing rounds of MP’s political circles is that while Nakul Nath or even Kamal Nath may join BJP in Delhi, the ruling party may organize a big rally, possibly in Chhindwara’s Polo Ground (just a day or two before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s February 22 arrival in MP) where many senior leaders, including present and former Congress MLAs may join the BJP.

While most BJP leaders from MP remained busy in the party’s national convention in Delhi, senior MP cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya when asked about the possibility of Nath joining the BJP, said, “There is no smoke without fire.” Importantly, Vijayvargiya just a few days back had stated that the state BJP leaders weren’t in favour of Nath joining the party.

In Delhi only, national secretary of BJP’s youth wing BJYM, Tajinder Bagga made a series of social media posts, saying “There can be no place for Kamal Nath in BJP, as he was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Maybe his son Nakul Nath is in touch with the party.”