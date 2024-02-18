Congress on edge as Kamal Nath and son mull BJP switch, prompting fear of mass exodus in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Rewind back to March 2020, when 22 Congress MLAs (mostly loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia) walked out of the Congress – pulling down the 15-months-old Kamal Nath-led Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly four years later, the grand old political party is apprehensive of another exodus of its sitting and former MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, if its former state party chief Kamal Nath or his first-time MP son Nakul Nath or both of them actually join the BJP.

While the Congress’s central leadership, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi, are reportedly making all possible efforts to convince Nath to respect his decades-old bonding with the party and the Nehru-Gandhi family, back in Bhopal, the state Congress leadership too is engaged in damage control measure.

The state Congress leadership is already talking to its 66 sitting MLAs one-on-one, to ensure no damage or least damage to its ranks ahead of the February 22 arrival of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in MP.

According to sources in Nath’s camp, if Nath or even his son Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law Priya Nath switchover to BJP, they will be accompanied by 15-20 sitting MLAs, 5-8 former MLAs (many of whom lost the 2023 assembly polls) and two mayors.