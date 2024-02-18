Congress senior leader confirms Kamal Nath's loyalty amid BJP switch rumours

“The biggest denial of all such speculation is that Kamal Nath has still not joined the BJP or resigned from the Congress,” Singh said.

Nath started his political innings from Congress and won't leave the party, he asserted.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara and currently MLA from the seat, was removed as the party's state president following the Congress' dismal performance in the November Assembly polls.

The 77-year-old Congress leader arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. His son and MP Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media.