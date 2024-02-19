Congress claims discrimination by Gujarat govt in allocation of welfare funds for backward classes

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat Assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate with the opposition Congress claiming that budgetary allocations for SCs, OBCs, and minorities are "very less" compared to the amount sanctioned for the welfare of unreserved classes.

Hitting back, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the government was committed to the development of all weaker sections and accused Congress of following the "divide and rule" policy.

During Question Hour, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda sought to know the quantum of loans disbursed to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department by the state government.

In a written reply, Minister of State Bhikhusinh Parmar stated the government had disbursed loans worth Rs 1,167.43 crore and financial assistance of Rs 39.14 crore in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to ten different Boards and Corporations working under the department.

Citing figures mentioned in the minister's reply, Chavda said the allocation for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and minorities is less compared to the higher allocation for unreserved classes.

"Of these 10 Boards and Corporations, 8 are meant for the welfare of SCs, OBCs and minorities. What is the reason for allocating less funds to these sections even though they constitute a large part of the state population?

"You have allocated huge funds for the unreserved classes and very less for the backward classes. Why is this discrimination?" asked Chavda.