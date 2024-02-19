Delhi High Court to hear Shibu Soren's appeal against Lokpal order on DA case on February 20

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the appeal moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren against its order denying him any relief in Lokpal proceedings in connection with a disproportionate assets case, for hearing on February 20.

A bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Sudhir Kumar Jain posted the matter for Tuesday after the petitioner sought some time citing his counsel is appearing before another court.

"Taking into account that the regular bench is not sitting today, list tomorrow," the bench said.

Subsequently, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the bench on behalf of Soren and said the complaint is also listed before the Lokpal on Tuesday.

"It (appeal) will come in the supplementary list. It will come early," the court responded.

Last month, Justice Subramonium Prasad had dismissed Soren's plea challenging the proceedings pending before Lokpal and its earlier orders which were initiated on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.