Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra to be questioned by ED in FEMA case on Feb 19

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday will question Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in a FEMA contravention case.
Mahua's statement will be recorded under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.
The TMC leader elected from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency is also being investigated by the CBI in an alleged cash-for-query case.
Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, was expelled from the Lok Sabha after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.
However the TMC leader denied the allegations and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions of the Adani group. She had also retorted saying that hopefully, before targeting her, “the Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam will become the subject of a preliminary investigation by the CBI.”