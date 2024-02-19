Farmers harden stance as negotiations drag on

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions on Sunday hardened their stance even as the fourth round of talks with the Centre kicked off in Chandigarh, with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of unions, calling for taking the protest to BJP leaders’ doorsteps.
In Punjab, protesting farmers will gherao the residences of BJP leaders for three days starting Tuesday. Also, tolls across the state will be ‘liberated’ to allow free passage of vehicles.
Farmer leaders warned the protest will continue even if the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force, reiterating that the farmers will not accept anything less than the C2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50% formula for minimum support price as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report.
The SKM announced its decision after its meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers will stage protests in front of the residences of Punjab BJP leaders including MPs and MLAs from Tuesday to Thursday.
Toll barriers will also be deactivated during February 20-22 to make passage free for passengers, he added.
Rajewal said SKM will hold a meeting on February 22 in Delhi to chalk out future strategy.
Meanwhile, Haryana farmers unions have also got active after a meeting with khaps at Kurukshetra on Sunday.
Haryana BKU (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said they will announce their plan of action on Monday if the fourth round of talks fail.