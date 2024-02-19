Farmers harden stance as negotiations drag on

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions on Sunday hardened their stance even as the fourth round of talks with the Centre kicked off in Chandigarh, with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of unions, calling for taking the protest to BJP leaders’ doorsteps.

In Punjab, protesting farmers will gherao the residences of BJP leaders for three days starting Tuesday. Also, tolls across the state will be ‘liberated’ to allow free passage of vehicles.

Farmer leaders warned the protest will continue even if the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force, reiterating that the farmers will not accept anything less than the C2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50% formula for minimum support price as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report.