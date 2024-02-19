Manipur govt offices record thin attendance in two districts following tribal body's call

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHAL: Offices of the Manipur government in Churachandpur and neighbouring Pherzawl districts recorded thin attendance on Monday, despite the state home department's warning that the “no work, no pay” rule would be applied if employees go on unauthorised leaves.

A Churachandpur-based organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has urged the government staff in the district to refrain from attending work from Monday over the suspension of a policeman, who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

"Offices wore a deserted look. Hardly any government employees were seen. Offices of the public works department, agriculture, fishery and forest department in both Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts remained closed," a source said.

These two districts are inhabited mostly by Kuki community people.

"Several of the employees who went to office returned after finding no other staff," an official based in Churachandpur district told PTI.

Markets, schools and private sector establishments, however, remained open and they were not affected, he said.