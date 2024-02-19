Rahul Gandhi to appear before court in defamation case on Tuesday; Nyay Yatra to be paused: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused on Tuesday morning as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summon to appear before the District Civil Court in Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case.

In a social media post on X, the Congress General Secretary informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has entered its 37th day today, will be paused on Tuesday morning and will resume from Fursatganj in Amethi at 2 pm.

"Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summons to appear in the District Civil Court in Sultanpur tomorrow, February 20th, morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader on August 4th, 2018. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi," the Congress leader posted on X.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by MP/MLA court on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.

The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.