Relief for Mamata govt: Supreme Court stays proceedings against WB officials in Sandeshkhali case

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the summons issued by a Parliamentary privileges committee after state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was injured during a clash with cops when a party delegation visited the remote island of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

He alleged “misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries to him”.

The case of alleged atrocities against villagers in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has created a political storm, has reached the Supreme Court with Mamata Banerjee challenging the Parliament committee notice to officials.

The Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the state Director General of Police, the local District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police, and the police station in charge were ordered to appear before the panel on Monday.

The case surrounds a Trinamool Congress leader and local strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, and his aides, who have been accused of systematically exploiting the villagers. Two of his henchmen, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Prasad Hazra, have been arrested, but Shahjahan is still on the run.