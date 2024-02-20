Calcutta HC division bench refuses state govt appeal, allows BJP leader Suvendu to visit Sandeshkhali

Justice Chanda on Monday directed the state to deploy adequate number of security personnel to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Adhikari's visit to Sandeshkhali village in Sandeshkhali block II in North 24 Parganas district.

He had also directed the superintendent of police, Basirhat, to file a report before the court on the next date of hearing regarding the number of registered criminal cases relating to rape and sexual assault within the jurisdiction of Sandeshkhali police station from February one, 2024 till the present date.

Adhikari's advocate Billwadal Bhattacharya stated before the division bench that Adhikari and Ghosh were prevented by police from reaching Sandeshkhali on the ground that the appeal was moved before it, challenging the single bench order.

He prayed that Tuesday's order allow them be communicated to the district authorities.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, informed the division bench that he will communicate to the district administration the court order allowing Adhikari and Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali.

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari were allegedly stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Karat said that she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there. She said she and some other women CPI(M) leaders wanted to meet the alleged victims of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court had granted Suvendu permission to visit Sandeshkhali yesterday. Additionally, the court stayed the promulgation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area by the Basirhat subdivisional officer, which prohibited the assembly of five or more persons.

This was the third time in the last eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.