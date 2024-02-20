West Bengal: Brinda Karat, Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari were allegedly stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where prohibitory orders have been imposed.
Karat said that she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there. She said she and some other women CPI(M) leaders wanted to meet the alleged victims of sexual assault.
The CPI(M) leader was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat on her way to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.
"Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault, now it is a fight for justice," Karat told reporters at Dhamakhali.
"Stopping us from going to Sandeshkhali is wrong and we protest this action," she said. She claimed that what happened in Sandeshkhali was unprecedented.
A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
Two TMC leaders, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court had granted Suvendu permission to visit Sandeshkhali yesterday. Additionally, the court stayed the promulgation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area by the Basirhat subdivisional officer, which prohibited the assembly of five or more persons.
Adhikari on Tuesday said he will again move the court over the matter.
"The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court," Adhikari told reporters.
The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government's move.
This was the third time in the last eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.
Yesterday, Adhikari was directed to provide an undertaking before the local police station, pledging not to engage in any activities that may disrupt law and order during his visit.
Furthermore, the SP of Basirhat was instructed to submit a report on the number of registered criminal cases relating to rape and sexual assault within the jurisdiction of Sandeshkhali police station from February 1 till date. The matter is scheduled to be heard again after seven days.
Adhikari was also directed to submit the proposed plan of his visit along with the route map to the local police station by Monday evening.
The state was directed to deploy an adequate number of security personnel to ensure no untoward incident occurs during Adhikari's visit.