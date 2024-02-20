West Bengal: Brinda Karat, Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari were allegedly stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Karat said that she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there. She said she and some other women CPI(M) leaders wanted to meet the alleged victims of sexual assault.

The CPI(M) leader was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat on her way to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

"Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault, now it is a fight for justice," Karat told reporters at Dhamakhali.

"Stopping us from going to Sandeshkhali is wrong and we protest this action," she said. She claimed that what happened in Sandeshkhali was unprecedented.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Two TMC leaders, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.