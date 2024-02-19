Sandeshkhali sexual assault case: Complainant’s house attacked, her kids moved to ‘safe’ place

The party office, a five-minute walk from the complainant’s house, wears the wounds on its wall caused by the locals’ ire after the unrest in the TMC’s turf broke out. Angry villagers pelted stones at the structure.

The police said the allegation of attack on the complainant’s house is under investigation.

The arrest of Shibaprasad shortly after the police included two grave IPC section a case related to sexual abuse on women brought smile back on the faces of locals. Gautam Das, who identified as a TMC supporter, was seen distributing sweets among traders, drivers in Rajbari market.

AIBA cautions about President’s Rule in WB

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioning about demands of a President’s Rule in the state after it witnessed horrific incidents of sexual assault and violence in Sandeshkhali. AIBA Chairman and Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has also condemned the incident and the lackadaisical approach of the West Bengal Police and authorities.