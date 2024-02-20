Khalistani separatist Pannun booked for 'threatening' to disrupt IND vs ENG Test in Ranchi

An FIR has been filed against Khalistani separatist and US-based Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under various sections of the UAPA and IT Act for allegedly plotting to disrupt the upcoming India-England Test match in Ranchi.

India is set to face England in the penultimate Test of their five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium from February 23 to 27.

According to the FIR filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Madan Kumar Mahto at Ranchi's Dhurwa Police Station, Pannun had been making attempts through social media to incite fear among Indians and stir animosity among tribal communities against the government.

The FIR also stated that Pannun released a video on YouTube urging the CPI (Maoist), a banned political outfit and militant organisation, to create disruptions and prevent the India-England Test match in Ranchi.

Further, the FIR stated that Pannun had allegedly claimed in his video that the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, where the test match is scheduled, was constructed on tribal land.

Pannun, in his video, remarked: “Acquiring tribal land and constructing a stadium is an injustice to the tribal community. Therefore, no match of any kind should be held in this stadium.”

It is further stated in the FIR that Pannun had tried to disturb peace between the two nations and his video has created panic among people, which may result in financial loss to the BCCI and India.

The FIR further sought to take action against Pannu under Section 10/13 of the UAPA and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Pannun is one of the main leaders of the Khalistan movement, which is based on the ideology of seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs. The SFJ leader has been designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry.

In December last year, US authorities said they thwarted an alleged plot by an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, to kill Pannun in the United States and expressed concern over India's involvement in the same. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.