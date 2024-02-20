Lokpal matter: Delhi HC reserves its order on Shibu Soren's appeal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the appeal moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren to quash the proceedings initiated by Lokpal against him, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Soren was moving the appeal on Monday following last month's dismissal of his plea challenging the proceedings pending before Lokpal and its earlier orders which were initiated on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
On Tuesday, the division bench of Justice Rekha Palli and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved the order on his appeal, saying that the order will either be uploaded by Tuesday or by Wednesday.
"We will try and give you the order by today only, otherwise, by tomorrow. If it's not uploaded by today evening, tomorrow positively, you'll get it. We will not delay it more than tomorrow... We want to think over it," the bench remarked orally.
The bench said prima facie it is not agreeing with the submissions of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren.
"We are only at the point where, whether it is the stage or not," the bench remarked.
On January 22, Justice Prasad termed Soren's petition at this stage as "premature", saying that the court does not want to enter into this realm at this juncture and it is for the Lokpal to take a decision as to whether there is sufficient material to proceed further for investigation or not in order to subserve the purpose for which the Act has been brought out.
"..Writ Courts cannot substitute themselves as an authority which has been vested with a duty under the Statute to consider as to whether there is material in it or not for ordering investigation. The writ petition, therefore, is premature in nature," the order read.
The petitioner submitted that the entire complaint is completely motivated and Lokpal would invariably order for an investigation which cannot be accepted.
The high court, in the order, said, ".. the Office of Lokpal is completely independent and an argument that the Lokpal would be influenced by political consideration cannot be countenanced. This allegation that the proceedings before the Lokpal is vitiated and can be politically motivated, cannot be accepted."
As per the allegations in the complaint, Soren in his name and in the name of his family members including sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, friends, associates and various companies etc. has acquired several immovable properties including plots of lands (residential, commercial and built up properties) in various districts of Jharkhand such as Ranchi, Dhanbad, Dumka etc.
It was also alleged that Soren and his son Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, have invested in various companies owned by one Amit Agarwal and his family members.
Agarwal had constructed a 22 storey building in Salt Lake, Kolkata in which the petitioner and his family members have invested huge amounts of money. It is further alleged that various shell companies have been incorporated for giving donations to the political party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its president which is none other than the petitioner.
The complaint also stated that the petitioner has been indulging in corrupt practices for many years and has illegally usurped huge portions of lands belonging to people from the Santhal tribe at throwaway prices much below the prevailing circle rates.