SC to examine ballot papers of Chandigarh Mayor election today

“We are deeply concerned about the horse-trading,” the bench remarked, and fixed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday at 2 pm. The apex court said the RO must be prosecuted for interfering in elections and directed him to be present in the court on Tuesday as well.

Masih denied the charges that he tampered with the ballots saying he only put his mark on some ballots that had already been defaced, so as to distinguish them from valid ones. However, the bench was not convinced by this argument.

The SC directed the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to depute a judicial officer to bring the records safely to New Delhi and present them before it on Tuesday.