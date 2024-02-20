SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral poll saved democracy from fangs of autocratic BJP: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision on the "farcical election" for the mayor's post in Chandigarh and said it has saved democracy from the fangs of an "autocratic BJP" that resorted to dirty election manipulation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the "institutional sabotage" in the Chandigarh mayoral poll is only the "tip of the iceberg in Modi-Shah's devious conspiracy to trample democracy."

"All Indians must fight this onslaught on our Constitution, collectively. Never forget. Our democracy shall be at the crossroads in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said in a post on X.