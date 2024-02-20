Chandigarh mayoral polls: Supreme Court directs recounting of eight 'invalid' votes

The top court had on Monday voiced its deep concern over the "horse-trading" and said it will examine the ballot papers and video recording of the counting.

It said instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results based on votes already cast.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post.

Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP