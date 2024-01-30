Punjab CM Mann demands 'treason' case registered against Chandigarh mayoral polls presiding officer

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls and said the day will be remembered as Black Day for country's democracy.

His reaction came after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, winning all the three posts including of mayor, as it defeated the Congress-AAP alliance.

Mann said now his worry is that those who did the "cheating" can go to any extent in the parliamentary elections.

"This day will be remembered as Black Day for our country's democracy," Mann told a news conference here.

"I demand that 'deshdroh' (treason) case should be registered against the presiding officer. He has murdered democracy," alleged Mann.

In the mayoral polls, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar for the mayor's post, polling 16 votes against the 12 won by his rival. Eight votes were declared invalid.

In Chandigarh, councillors of the INDIA bloc parties -- AAP and Congress -- protested as soon as the results were announced.