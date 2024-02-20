Tejashwi flays Nitish, embarks on 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' across Bihar in bid to win public trust

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, whose latest volte-face robbed his party of power and stripped him of the deputy CM's post.

Yadav spoke to journalists at his residence here, before leaving for Muzaffarpur, the commencing point of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', which would continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.

"Nitish Kumar has no vision for the people of the state. He also had no justifiable reason for ditching us and going back to the BJP-led NDA. He thinks he can trample the people's mandate under his feet (janaadesh ko apne pair ki jooti samajhte hain)," alleged the former deputy CM, who shared power in the state for close to 17 months.

"The people of Bihar have been showering their love on the RJD, a reason why it has been the single largest party in the assembly for long. I am going to urge them that they support us even more strongly so that we can work for them," he said.

Yadav, who was flanked by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, said he was drawing strength from his father's ability (kshamata), mother's affection (mamata) and the support of wife Rajshree.

Prasad, who heads the RJD, said, "My blessings are with the boy who has worked a lot. May he achieve his goal."

Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, said, "It was inappropriate on part of Nitish Kumar to have done what he did to us. It is always he who runs away. We never break partnerships."

After Muzaffarpur, Yadav is scheduled to address two more public meetings during the day, in Sitamarhi and Sheohar. His night halt will be in Motihari.

Earlier, on Monday night, Yadav went live on Facebook and called Nitish Kumar an "old-fashioned leader who would do well to give up his chair on his own".

"Bihar needs stability and visionary leadership. Nitish Kumar, with his flip-flops and an inability to think out of the box, has shown that he lacks both," alleged Yadav.

"Yet, in the 17 months that we shared power, we made him take bold decisions in the light of the RJD's pledge to create 10 lakh government jobs. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take a leaf out of our book and organised Rozgar melas," claimed Yadav.

Taunting his former boss, who is now back in the BJP-led NDA, the RJD leader said, "Nitish Kumar has been uneasy over his JD(U)'s decline and it is rumoured that he wants early dissolution of the assembly.

He believes that if polls are held in the state alongside Lok Sabha elections, it will help him revive his party's fortunes."

Notably, the tenure of the state assembly comes to an end towards the end of 2025. In the 243-strong House, JD(U) has only 45 members.

"We are not worried about what Nitish Kumar is going to do. But through this Jan Vishwas Yatra, we wish to reach out to the people of Bihar and assure them that come what may, we are by their side," he added.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude on March 1.