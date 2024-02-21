Bengal DGP visits strife-hit Sandeshkhali, Mamata reiterates attack on BJP

KOLKATA: Since the Sandeshkhali stir, led by women of the North 24 Parganas island, broke out on February 6, state police chief Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday visited the strife-hit area to take stock of the situation.
The director general of police held a meeting at Sandeshkhali police station after reaching there crossing a river on boat and travelling in an e-rickshaw.
Kumar’s visit is said to be significant in the backdrop of the allegations raised by the women of the Trinamool Congress’ stronghold accusing the men in uniform of the area being hand in glove with the satraps of the ruling party who allegedly sexually abused them.
Kumar, accompanied by additional director general of police (south Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, arrived the island, which has become national outcry, around 2.30 pm. He held a meeting with the police officers at the local police station for over an hour and left.
The DGP, however, did not meet the women complainants and interact with them.
Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since three officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were bashed up and left bleeding when they went to search the house of local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in a foodgrain scam case on January 5.
On seeing the TMC leader and his two henchmen Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar are at large since the attack on the federal agency, women of the area mustered up their courage to protest against the sexual abuse by the alleged ruling party’s satraps.
Sardar was arrested shortly after the TMC announced his suspension for six years, Hazra, who was on the run, was picked up minutes after Kumar held a press conference three days ago saying stern action would be taken against the culprits.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated her attack on BJP on the issue of terming a police officer with a turban Khalistani when police intercepted Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his followers from entering the trouble-hit area.
“A Punjabi police officer was called Khalistani. How dare you? If you see a Muslim officer you call him Pakistani. Time and again I have been called with such names (khala, Fufi) by BJP."
You are a blot on West Bengal. You have brought shame to Bengal. What was the fault of the Punjabi officer doing his duty? Is there no Punjabi regiment in the force? If a Punjabi officers wears turban, will you call him Khalistani?” asked Mamata at an event in south Kolkata.
Adhikari, however, denied the allegation.