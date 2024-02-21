Farmers take out marches across several UP districts; 1 sets himself on fire, rushed to hospital

MEERUT/NOIDA: Farmers across the western Uttar Pradesh districts staged demonstrations and carried out marches to press for their demand of MSP.

Protests were held in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida.

In Muzaffarnagar, a farmer tried to kill himself by setting himself on fire.

The fire was doused in time by the fellow agitators and he was rushed to a local hospital.

City Magistrate Vikash Kashyap, who visited the hospital, said the farmer, Brijpal, received minor burn injuries on face and was tended to immediately.

He said he was told that the farmer had a loan-related issue which would be addressed soon.

Bhartiya Kisan Union district president Yogesh Sharma said Brijpal tried to commit suicide because he was not getting any solution to his problem and was worried about getting a notice from the Punjab National Bank despite never getting a loan from that bank.

Brijpal is a native of Jitpur Ghari village of Muzaffarnagar district.

Hundreds of farmers from across districts staged a dharna at the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar.

BKU leader Naresh Tikait, addressing farmers there, asked them to participate in a tractor march on February 26 and 27 to condemn atrocities on their counterparts from Haryana and Punjab.

Naresh Tikait later gave a memorandum of the farmers' demands to the district magistrate, to be sent to the President of India .