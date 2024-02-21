Farmer killed as police deploy tear gas, fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters at Punjab-Haryana border

CHANDIGARH: A farmer was killed and a few others injured on the Punjab-Haryana border as protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, with Haryana Police firing tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri.

The farmers claimed that Haryana police personnel fired rubber bullets besides tear gas shells. Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on February 13.

The leaders had rejected a proposal made by the government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock and announced that thousands of Punjab farmers camping at these two border points would resume their agitation on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is among the three Union ministers engaging with the farmer leaders, called for further talks and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa identified the victim as Subhkaran Singh (21), who died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. Singh was a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, he said.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent, HS Rekhi, told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from the Khanauri border point. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said.

Thousands of farmers resumed their agitation two days after the fourth round of talks with the government over their demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm debt waiver, failed.