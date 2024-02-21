Agri minister invites farmer leaders for fresh talks; Haryana cops fire tear gas shells as 'Delhi Chalo' set to resume

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Arjun Munda on Wednesday stated that the government is ready for a fresh round of talks with farmer leaders to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue and more. His invitation comes ahead of the resumption of 'Delhi Chalo', the farmers' march to the national capital.

"I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace," the minister wrote on X.

After farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal over the Minimum Support Prices (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday had appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. "We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions...we want to ensure that we all get together to find a solution and brainstorm over the issue," the minister said.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher urged the Union Government to remove barricades and blockades at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana and allow the farmers to march peacefully to Delhi.