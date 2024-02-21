Withdraw JCB machines or else action will be taken: Haryana Police to excavator owners

The Haryana Police on Tuesday urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades.

These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.

Later, in a communication to senior police officers, the Punjab DGP said that no JCBs and other heavy earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach Khanauri and Shambu border points as inputs indicate that the protesters plan to break barricades and enter Haryana.

"It is reliably learnt that heavy earthmoving equipment, including poclain (digger), JCB etc, that have been further modified/armour-plated have been acquired by protesting farmers and have been deployed at the border locations where the protesters are camping right now," the letter written by the Haryana DGP stated.

"These machines are meant to be used by the protesters to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and are likely to compromise the security scenario in Haryana," it said.

"In view of this, you are requested to take all necessary steps to immediately seize these machines from the protesting sites at the borders and take all preventive steps so that the poclain/JCB machines and other heavy machinery which may cause harm to security forces are not allowed to reach the protesting sites," it added.