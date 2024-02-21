History will demand account of "killing of farmers" from BJP: Rahul Gandhi on protesting farmer's death

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of a farmer in firing at the Khanauri border with Gandhi saying history will certainly demand an account of the farmers' killings from the BJP.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "When farmers' lives will not be saved. Then, how will India remain silent?" "The death of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh of Bathinda due to firing on Khanauri border is very painful," he said.

"The Modi government has - first taken the lives of 750 farmers, the son of a minister in Modi government crushed farmers with a car in Lakhimpur, it is important to remind that in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh too, farmers had lost their lives in police firing under the BJP government.