Saddened by farmer's death, action will be taken against those responsible: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he was saddened by the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"After postmortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action," said Mann in a video message this evening.

Subhkaran Singh (21) died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border.

He was killed and a few others were injured on the Punjab-Haryana border as protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, with the Haryana Police firing tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

On Subhkaran's death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, "The death of Punjab's young man Subhkaran is very sad. Was it for this very day that we fought for freedom, that one day the governments elected by us in our own country will martyr our own sons like the British? We are completely with Subhkaran and will ensure strict punishment to his murderers," said Kejriwal.

Mann said law and order is under control. However, in reference to the Khanauri incident, he accused the Haryana Police of disturbing law and order.

Tear gas shells and rubber bullets are being used towards Punjab territory, he said and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm, saying "our Gurus have taught us to have patience".