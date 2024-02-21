SC offers ray of hope to Vedanta on potential reopening of Tuticorin plant with additional safeguards

Hearing Vedanta's plea for the resumption of operations at its copper smelter facility in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would ensure that terms would be put to it by an expert panel to resume operations after satisfying environmental safeguards.

The observations and remarks by a bench of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seemed to be a big ray of hope for Vedanta.

Vedanta had filed a petition in the top court challenging the Madras High Court’s decision against the reopening of the plant.

The argument was inconclusive and would continue on Thursday before the same bench of the top court.

"We have to protect the health of the people and welfare. They are voiceless people. They all cannot come here. We cannot be oblivious to the wider concerns of the community. The suggestion by us for an expert panel would also be viable and they can see and gauge how the plant can start," a concerned Supreme Court observed.