1 killed, 25 injured in farmer-police clash, Delhi march put off

CHANDIGARH: Agitating Punjab farmers on Wednesday put on hold their Dilli Chalo march for two days after a 21-year-old protester was killed and 25 others were injured in clashes with Haryana police personnel at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Haryana police said 12 of their officials were also injured when the protesters attacked them with sticks and stones.

Dr H S Rekhi, the medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital at Patiala, said three persons were brought to the hospital. One of them was brought dead, with an injury on his head. The post-mortem report is awaited. The other two are stable, Rekhi said.