1 killed, 25 injured in farmer-police clash, Delhi march put off

CHANDIGARH: Agitating Punjab farmers on Wednesday put on hold their Dilli Chalo march for two days after a 21-year-old protester was killed and 25 others were injured in clashes with Haryana police personnel at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Haryana police said 12 of their officials were also injured when the protesters attacked them with sticks and stones.
Dr H S Rekhi, the medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital at Patiala, said three persons were brought to the hospital. One of them was brought dead, with an injury on his head. The post-mortem report is awaited. The other two are stable, Rekhi said.
The farmers had resumed their agitation in the morning at Khanauri and Shambhu after a two-day lull, after four rounds of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive.
The police fired rubber bullets and dropped tear gas shells on the protesting farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders when they tried to breach the barricades. The protesters were seen holding iron shields, distributing salt, and wearing gas masks to protect themselves from assault.
The situation at both the protest sites remained tense after the death of the farmer. Sixteen farmers suffered injuries at the Khanauri border while nine were hurt in clashes at the Shambhu point. All of them had minor injuries.
Meanwhile, the Centre offered to hold the fifth round of talks in an attempt to break the deadlock. The farmer leaders are yet to respond.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said they will take a call on Friday. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the protest will continue.
In its reply to the Union home ministry’s letter flagging large gatherings along the Punjab-Haryana border, the Punjab government on Wednesday said at least 160 people from the state have been injured due to firing of tear gas shells and rubber bullets by Haryana police.
Distressed UP farmer attempts self-immolation
A farmer tried to set himself on fire near a dharna site in Muzaffarnagar in UP on Wednesday. The fire was doused in time by others. City Magistrate Vikash Kashyap said the farmer, Brijpal, had a loan-related issue, which would be addressed soon. The farmer is out of danger