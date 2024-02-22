Elon Musk's X says Indian govt gave 'executive orders' to withhold accounts, posts linked to farmers protest

Days after the Ministry of Electronics and IT ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts that were linked to farmers' protests, Elon Musk-led X (formerly Twitter) said it has received executive orders to act against some accounts and posts, "subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment."

However, the X handle of X's Global Government Affairs team in a post shared past midnight stressed that although it would suspend those accounts and posts "in India alone", it disagreed with these actions and that the posts should not be withheld on grounds of freedom of expression.

It also said that they had filed a writ appeal challenging the Indian government's blocking orders.

The post added, "due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making."

X also stated that it has provided its impacted users with notices of these actions.