Nuh violence: Haryana Police slaps UAPA charges on Congress MLA Mamman Khan

NUH: Police have slapped charges under the stringent UAPA against opposition Congress MLA Mamman Khan in the Nuh violence case.

The charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against Khan, the MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka, in a case registered at Nagina police station here.

Police have added charges under the UAPA to the FIR, Khan's counsel said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier accused Khan of inciting violence and being in contact with suspects involved in sharing provocative posts on social media. Besides, he also faces some other charges in the FIR.

Khan was last year arrested in connection with the Nuh violence case and granted bail by the court later.

Advocate Tahir Hussain Rupariya, counsel of the accused, said that he sought a status report from the court in which it came to light that UAPA section has also been added to the FIR registered at Nagina police station.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram where an Imam was killed.