Sikhs meet Bengal Governor, protest 'Khalistani slur' against IPS officer

KOLKATA: Representatives of the Sikh community on Thursday called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to protest against the alleged "Khalistani" jibe at an IPS officer by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Bose said that nothing should be done which could hurt the sentiments of "our Punjabi brethren".

Sikh IPS officer Jaspreet Singh has claimed that Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had used the term "Khalistani" against him when he was halted by the police while en route to restive Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

Though the BJP leader denied making any such comment, the matter escalated to a major row.

"The manner in which Suvendu Adhikari used the term Khalistani against the IPS officer is insulting. It hurt the sentiment of every member of the Sikh community," a spokesperson of the community told reporters near Raj Bhavan after meeting Bose.

Jaspreet Singh cannot be called a "Khalistani" just because he wears a turban, said the spokesperson who represented members of seven Gurudwaras of Kolkata.

Referring to the importance and sacredness of turbans, he said an affront to any turban-wearing member of the community is tantamount to insulting the Sikh Gurus.

"Sikhs in the country will not take this lying down," the spokesperson said.