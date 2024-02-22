Bengal BJP chief removed from outside Sandeshkhali police station, packed off on boat

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who on Thursday staged a sit-in outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, was forcibly removed from the spot by law enforcers and packed off on a boat to be transported from the restive area.

Eight days after sustaining injuries during a protest in nearby Taki while trying to enter Sandeshkhali, a riverine area, Majumdar was on Thursday granted permission by the police to visit the trouble-torn region in North 24 Parganas district.

After meeting party leaders in the area, Majumdar went straight to Sandeshkhali police station and later started a sit-in outside it.

"I will continue my sit-in until Shajahan Sheikh is arrested. It has been so many days, but the police have failed to arrest him," he told reporters while raising slogans against the state government.

Majumdar said he wanted to meet local police officials but was denied permission, following which he decided to start an indefinite sit-in.

After the police failed to persuade him to withdraw the sit-in, they resorted to the use of force to remove Majumdar from the spot.

He was later packed off on a boat along with police personnel and was sent to Dhamakhali ferry ghat.

At Dhamakhali, he claimed, "I was arrested and later released on a PR bond. I am now at Dhamakhali ferry ghat but I will not leave the area till all our BJP workers, who have been arrested in Sandeshkhali, are released."