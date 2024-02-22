PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata, spotlight on Sandeshkhali victims ahead of elections

KOLKATA: Making the Sandeshkhali stir as the party’s key poll plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal BJP on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend a political event on the outskirts of Kolkata where the saffron camp is planning to bring the North 24 Parganas island’s victims of alleged sexual abuses by the Trinamool Congress satraps.

“The Prime Minister will visit Kolkata and preliminarily the date has been fixed on March 6. Other than attending government programmes, he will be at an event in Barasat, North 24 Parganas, where a large number of women supporters will assemble. We will talk to the women of Sandeshkhali, who were sexually abused by the ruling party’s local leaders, and if they want, we will bring them at the event,” said BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar.

The Barasat event will be focused on the plight of the women in Sandeshkhali, said a source in the state BJP.